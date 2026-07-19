Indore Frees ₹80-Crore Government Land In Khajrana For Proposed Hospital | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), along with the district administration and police, cleared illegal encroachments from government land worth an estimated Rs 80 crore in Khajrana on Friday, demolishing nearly 50 huts, 15 sheds, eight shops and three houses.

The reclaimed 1.2-hectare parcel, located opposite Narshah Wali Dargah, has been earmarked for the construction of a proposed hospital.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out under the directions of Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal as part of the IMC's ongoing campaign to reclaim government land and remove unauthorised encroachments across the city. The operation targeted land under Survey No. 435/1/1/1 in Khajrana.

The joint operation was led by Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue), Juni Indore, Ghanshyam Dhangar, with support from the revenue department, IMC and the police. During the drive, officials demolished nearly 50 huts, 15 large sheds, eight shops and three illegal houses.

According to officials, the operation freed government land worth approximately Rs 80 crore from encroachment.

Officials said the reclaimed land has been earmarked for the proposed construction of a hospital, a project expected to significantly improve access to quality healthcare for residents of the surrounding areas.

Authorities said the objective of the drive was not only to safeguard valuable government land but also to ensure that public assets are utilised for welfare-oriented development projects rather than remaining under illegal occupation.

The demolition was carried out peacefully with coordinated planning and adequate security arrangements.

Several senior officials supervised the operation, including Building Officer Vaibhav Devalase, Assistant Removal Officer Babloo Kalyane, officials from the district administration, the revenue department, building inspectors and other IMC personnel.

Officials reiterated that illegal encroachment on government land would not be tolerated.

They said the IMC and district administration remain committed to protecting public property and making land available for projects that serve the larger public interest.

They added that similar anti-encroachment drives will continue across Indore, with strict action against anyone found occupying government land unlawfully.

No hospital, yet 87 staff

A proposed 100-bed civil hospital in Indore's Khajrana has remained confined to paper for the past six years, even as 87 medical and paramedical posts were sanctioned and staff appointments continued.

With no government land available for construction, around 80 employees are currently deployed at PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Hospital and Sanjivani Clinics.

While the government attributes the delay to the unavailability of suitable land, the Opposition has demanded a high-level inquiry, describing the prolonged inaction as a glaring administrative failure.