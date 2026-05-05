Road Rash! 39 Injured, 3 Critical After Speeding Truck Collides With Bus; Passengers Break Rear Glass To Escape -- VIDEO

Speeding Truck Collides With Passengers, Passengers Break Rear Glass To Escape; 39 Injured, 3 Critical -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Tuesday morning, leaving 39 passengers injured. Three of them are said to be in a critical condition.

No loss of life has been reported, so far.

According to information, the mishap occurred on the Gosalpur National Highway in Jabalpur after a speeding tractor collided with a passenger bus.

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Due to the impact, both the tractor and the bus overturned. Panic broke out at the spot as passengers cried for help.

Visuals of the incident also surfaced on social media showing ṭhe chaos and terror the accident caused to the passengers.

In the video, several people can be seen lying on the ground and moving from one place to another in distress.

Tractor collides with passenger bus in on Gosalpur National Highway in Jabalpur; 39 injured, 3 critical#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/xUaZBweaHp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 5, 2026

Passengers break rear glass to escape

As the bus overturned with passengers still trapped in the bus, the passengers broke the rear glass to move out.

According to officials, 39 passengers travelling in the bus were injured, out of which 3 are in critical condition.

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All injured admitted to hospital

Around 21 injured persons are being treated at Sihora Civil Hospital, while 18 others are undergoing treatment in Gosalpur.

The 3 critically injured passengers have been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for advanced treatment.

The bus was travelling from Katni to Jabalpur at the time of the accident.

Further details in the matter are awaited.