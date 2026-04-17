Bus Accident: 25 Injured, 4 Critical After Speeding Passenger Bus Overturns In Vidisha

Vidisha Bus Overturns; 25 Injured, Four In Critical Condition | AI Generated

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 passengers were injured, and four were reported to be critical after a passenger bus suddenly went out of control and overturned into a field in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

The incident happened on Thursday evening near the village of Bhatoli at Kurwai Road in Sironj, Vidisha.

According to information, a Sironj to Bamorisala passenger bus went out of control approximately 8 kilometres away from Sironj on Kurwai Road and overturned on a field.

Following the accident, Pathariya Police In-Charge Rituraj Singh and SDOP Sonu Rawal arrived at the scene, launched a rescue operation and with the help of 4 ambulances and dial 112, all the injured were transported to the hospital.

According to the DMO Neeraj Panthi, 25 injured people were brought in, out of which 4 are seriously injured and have been referred to Vidisha Hospital.

After receiving the information about the accident, Sironj MLA Umakant Sharma arrived at the hospital. He inquired about the condition of the injured, assured all possible help and arranged food for them.

Initial reports suggest that over-speeding or a sudden technical fault may have caused the accident.

Police have seized the bus and started an investigation to find out the exact reason.

Bus Was Carrying Around 30 Passengers; 1 Killed, 15 Hurt As Bus Overturn In Agar Malwa

A similar case was reported on April 11 when a bus overturned in Agar Malwa district. One person died and other 15 passengers sustained injuries, the police said.

The incident occurred when a private passenger bus travelling from Susner to Kurawar overturned near Badagaon after the driver allegedly lost control.