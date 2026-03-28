MP News: Bus Was Carrying Around 30 Passengers; 1 Killed, 15 Hurt As Bus Overturn In Agar Malwa | AI-Generated

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and 15 others were injured after a bus overturned in Agar Malwa district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when a private passenger bus travelling from Susner to Kurawar overturned near Badagaon after the driver allegedly lost control. Police said the bus struck a 55-year-old man walking along the roadside with his buffalo, leading to his death.

The deceased has been identified as Gokul Singh, 55. His body was recovered from the spot and sent for post-mortem.

Among the injured, 15 passengers sustained injuries of varying severity and were initially taken to Nalkheda Community Hospital for treatment. Several of the injured were later referred to the district hospital in Agar Malwa for further medical care. Some are reported to be in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the bus was carrying around 30 passengers at the time of the accident. It veered off the road and overturned, throwing passengers out and triggering panic at the spot.

Residents rushed to the scene and assisted in rescue efforts by pulling out injured passengers before police and medical teams arrived.

Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.