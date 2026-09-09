 Road Or Mud Pool? MP’s Sehore Villagers Rue Monsoon Misery As Route Turns Impassable
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Road Or Mud Pool? MP’s Sehore Villagers Rue Monsoon Misery As Route Turns Impassable

Residents of Tulsipan village in MP’s Sehore face severe connectivity problems every monsoon as the unpaved road turns into a muddy stretch that even tractor-trolleys struggle to cross. Villagers say students, farmers, patients and pregnant women are particularly affected and allege repeated demands for a metalled road have gone unheard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Road Or Mud Pool? MP’s Sehore Villagers Rue Monsoon Misery As Route Turns Impassable
Road Or Mud Pool? MP’s Sehore Villagers Rue Monsoon Misery As Route Turns Impassable | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tulsipan village in Satanbadi Panchayat face problems during the rainy season due to lack of a road.

The district administration ignored their demand for the construction of a road which turns into a mud pool during the monsoon. Even tractor-trolleys cannot move on it.

When it rains heavily, the condition of the road worsens. Taking an ailing person or a pregnant woman through their road remains risky.

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BSP leader Lakshmi Narayan Ahirwar said as the village lacked a metalled road, it remained cut off from other places during the rainy season.

Students, farmers, and ailing people face difficulties due to lack of a road to connect Tulsipan, Mendora, Jhiri, and Magardi villages to the city.

The issue has spawned resentment among villagers who said their complaints to the district administration went unheard.

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