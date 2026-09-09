Road Or Mud Pool? MP’s Sehore Villagers Rue Monsoon Misery As Route Turns Impassable | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tulsipan village in Satanbadi Panchayat face problems during the rainy season due to lack of a road.

The district administration ignored their demand for the construction of a road which turns into a mud pool during the monsoon. Even tractor-trolleys cannot move on it.

When it rains heavily, the condition of the road worsens. Taking an ailing person or a pregnant woman through their road remains risky.

BSP leader Lakshmi Narayan Ahirwar said as the village lacked a metalled road, it remained cut off from other places during the rainy season.

Students, farmers, and ailing people face difficulties due to lack of a road to connect Tulsipan, Mendora, Jhiri, and Magardi villages to the city.

The issue has spawned resentment among villagers who said their complaints to the district administration went unheard.