Bhopal Intern Doctors’ Strike: Traffic Jam Along 2KM Stretch Between VIP Road & Polytechnic Square; Vehicles Stuck In Long Queues As Routes Near CM Residence Blocked | VIDEO

MP Intern Doctors’ Strike: Traffic Snarls Hit Bhopal As Routes Near CM Residence Blocked | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Bhopal intern doctors’ protest entered its second day, residents of the capital city were forced to bear the brunt, with many stuck in traffic for long hours. The Madhya Pradesh intern doctors’ strike over the MBBS stipend hike demand also affected daily commuters as road blockades and security arrangements disrupted movement across the city. On Tuesday, a long queue of vehicles formed from VIP Road to Polytechnic Square, jamming a 1.5-km to 2-km stretch.

The Bhopal traffic jam worsened as vehicles remained stuck for hours on key routes. The alternate route of Ginnori Road behind Talaiya was also blocked due to barricading of routes leading to the Chief Minister’s residence by Bhopal Police.

Police personnel were deployed at Retghat Square and other major intersections along VIP Road to manage traffic and prevent protesters from moving towards the Chief Minister’s residence. Barricades were placed at several points as part of security measures during the MP doctors’ strike.

#WATCH | MP Intern Doctors’ Strike: Protest Continues Into Day 2, OPD Services Shut Across State, Route to CM’s Residence Blocked #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TKQ7HQFa3o — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 8, 2026

Intern doctors of MP are protesting in Bhopal because they are paid just ₹14,000 a month.



They work 12 hour shifts and earn less than ₹500 a day.



They asked for better pay.



MP Govt answered with water cannons.



Then we wonder why some of our brightest young professionals… pic.twitter.com/S6An90Aayb — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) September 7, 2026

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Raja Bhoj Bridge traffic leave commuters frustrated

The traffic congestion caused by the MBBS intern protest left commuters frustrated, with vehicles stuck in long queues for hours from VIP Road to Polytechnic Square. Many residents faced delays in reaching their destinations as traffic movement slowed down across key routes in the city.

The Bhopal traffic diversion arrangements affected commuters as police diverted vehicles through the Jahangirabad route. Traffic jams were also reported from Roshanpura to Royal Market, adding to the inconvenience caused by the Bhopal Police barricading.

At Raja Bhoj Bridge, traffic from both directions was allowed to pass through a single route due to restrictions. The road usually witnesses around 5,000 vehicles daily, with the number rising to 8,000 to 10,000 during peak hours.

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About MP intern doctors’ protest

The Madhya Pradesh intern doctors’ strike over a stipend hike continued for the second day, with OPD services shut at government hospitals across the state. The OPD services shut protest disrupted healthcare services in several cities, though emergency services remained operational.

In Bhopal, doctors continued their Kamla Park protest near Hamidia Hospital, while the MP medical interns protest affected traffic due to road blockades and security arrangements near the Chief Minister’s residence. The Bhopal doctors’ strike has impacted routine healthcare services, with government hospitals witnessing disruptions amid the ongoing agitation.