RKDF Case: Only EOW Has Locus Standi, Says SC; Rejects Other Plea

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court, hearing petitions against the alleged fraud case involving former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, on Monday said that only Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has locus standi in the case. The apex court rejected a similar petition filed by Radha Vallabh Sharda in which he has accused the former CM and his minister then of giving undue favours to RKDF College.

Earlier, the High Court had rejected their petition and thereafter the petitioner had approached the apex court, where the EOW’s petition on the same matter was pending. The Supreme Court had clubbed the two petitions for the hearing, scheduled for Monday. Advocate Yawar Khan, representing the petitioner Sharda, said,“SC has rejected our petition stating that only EOW has locus standi in the case. EOW had already filed a closure report during the Congress regime and then again filed a revised petition which is pending with the SC.”

Singh who was chief minister of the state from 1993 to 2003, along with his technical education minister Raja Pateria have been accused of unlawfully reducing a penalty imposed on RKDF College from Rs 24 lakh to 2.5 lakh. The EOW had registered a case against former Singh, Pateria, and RKDF chairman Sunil Kapoor for fraud in December 2015.

However, in 2019, during the Congress government's tenure, the case was closed, citing the death of the involved officers. In the same case, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) had filed a revision petition in the Supreme Court, saying that they had sufficient evidence against Digvijaya Singh and others.

