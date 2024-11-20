Rising Pollution Spurs Lung & Eye Infections In Children; Experts Advise Precautions Against Winter Smog

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With lung and eye infection on rise due to increasing pollution level in the city, the doctors have advised parents to avoid exposure of children to fog in morning and dusty roads. They said that respiratory congestion may be due to two reasons - winter and pollution.

As for respiratory problem, bronchitis is common in children. The exposure to air pollution increases risk of respiratory illness. The children are proportionally more exposed to ambient air pollution compared to adults because they have high ventilation rates and spend more time outdoors playing.

Experts Speak Wash their eyes

AIIMS director Dr Ajai Singh, pediatrician: Children are developing lungs and eye problems with onset of winter and increasing pollution in cities. Parents should wash eyes of children. Similarly, parents should avoid exposure of children to fog in morning hours when there is much chill in atmosphere. Respiratory congestion may because of seasonal viral and pollution.

Pollution triggers allergies

Dr Jyotisna Shrivastava, HoD pediatric department Kamla Nehru Hospital, said, “In extreme weather like in morning, we should avoid exposure for children specially in morning hours. Extreme weather conditions specially in morning when temperature is low pose more health problem for children. Pollution aggravates and triggers allergy in children.

Bronchitis common these days

Dr Pradeep Kapoor, pediatrician: Bronchitis is common these days. If children are allergic, it is better if they wear mask. But children are not used to wearing mask, it is better that they avoid exposure to pollutants. In schools, campus is huge so there is less risk but on roads and other areas, we have to check exposure of children to dusty roads.”