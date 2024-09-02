RGPV Scam: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Bhopal & Pipariya In Connection With Multi-Crore Scam

RGPV | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths have conducted searches at more than four places across the state, in connection with the multi-crore scam that took place in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, said officials here on Monday. In Bhopal the searches were made at the house of the then vice-chancellor Dr Sunil Kumar and suspended registrar RS Rajput of the university.

The raid, which took place between 5 and 6 am in Lake Pearl Garden, Bhopal, resulted in the collection of documents and evidence related to allegations of money laundering against Rajput. Rajput was asleep at his residence when the team arrived, said sources. They seized the mobile phones of Rajput and his wife and are currently examining documents related to various bank transactions kept at the house.

The ongoing investigations have resulted in the arrest of Kumar Mayank, the then manager of RBL Bank Bhopal, Ramkumar Raghuvanshi, the former manager of Axis Bank Pipariya, and Sunil Raghuvanshi, co-secretary of the Dalit Sangh organisation in Sohagpur. In Narmadapuram district the searches were conducted in Pipariya where the NGO is situated in which the amount was transferred.

An FIR was filed against several persons, including vice chancellor Professor Sunil Kumar, former registrar RS Rajput, then finance controller and bank manager. In February, a three-member committee was formed by the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment to probe the alleged transfer of Rs 19.48 crore from RGPV’s account to a private account, signed by Rajput and the finance controller.

The officials have seized papers related to the investment and property. The money was transferred in the account of one the NGO Dalit Sangh which is situated in Sohagpur.

In Pipariya town the searches were conducted at the shop of a grain merchant and at the shop of building material supplier. Sources claimed that the university money was routed through various accounts, the ED is conducting searches at the institutions and at the organisations in which the money has been parked and transferred.