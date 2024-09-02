 RGPV Bhopal Scam: ED Raids Suspended RGPV Registrar's House In ₹19.5 Crore Money Laundering Case
The action was taken following complaints of money laundering against Rajput.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the house of suspended registrar R.S. Rajput of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGPV) in Bhopal on Monday.

According to information, ED officials collected documents and evidence from Rajput's residence, and the investigation is underway. The action was taken following complaints of money laundering against Rajput.

article-image

During his tenure as the registrar of RGPV, Rajput allegedly transferred ₹19.48 crore from a government account to a private account. The scam involved high-ranking university officials, including the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Controller, and a bank manager.

Following which, an FIR was registered against Vice Chancellor Professor Sunil Kumar, former registrar R.S. Rajput, then Finance Controller Rishikesh Verma, and bank manager Mayank, along with two others.

article-image

The initial investigation revealed that ₹19.48 crore was unauthorisedly transferred from RGPV's account to private accounts. The case came to light after continuous protests by ABVP activists, which pressured the government to take action.

Rajput was the mastermind

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police, which was investigating the financial irregularity of ₹19.48 crore in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), found that ex-registrar RS Rajput was the mastermind behind the entire scam.

Rajput had pulled in the other accused and was responsible for siphoning off crores of rupees from the university.

