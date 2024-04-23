RGPV Financial Irregularity Case: Ex-Financial Controller Surrenders Before Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The former financial controller of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidhyalaya (RGPV) surrendered before court here on Monday. The court has sent Rishikesh Verma to police custody till April 25. The University's former controller Verma is one of the main accused in RGVP’s Rs 19.48 crores financial irregularity case. Verma reached the court around noon and surrendered before the judge.

His counsel sought judicial custody for him, but the public prosecutor PN Singh Rajput opposed it saying that police remand of the accused was necessary as he was one of the main accused in the case. The court sent Verma to police remand till Thursday.

Now police will quiz him to inquire about the alleged transfer of the varsity’s funds into the private bank accounts. IN box Bail application of Verma’s wife rejected The local court on Monday rejected the bail application of Rishikesh Verma’s wife Seema , who is currently in jail.

The public prosecutor argued that the offence of Seema is almost the same as other accused in RGPV financial scam case. Varsity funds were used to create a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh in her name and Rs 5 lakh cash were transferred to her bank account.

Rajput still on the run

With Verma’s surrender, now only ex-registrar RS Rajput, also accused in the case, remains absconding. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police looking for him are hopeful that Rajput too will be in the grip of law soon.