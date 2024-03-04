 RGPV ₹19.48cr Scam: VC, The Then Registrar Among Five Booked For Embezzlement 
Minister visits university, assures strict action against people responsible for financial anomaly Agitating ABVP workers end dharna after FIR against guilty.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have filed a case against Rajeev Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishvavidayalaya (RGPV) Vice Chancellor, the then registrar and three others in connection with alleged embezzlement of Rs 19.48 crore. Gandhi Nagar police station TI (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that the registrar of the university approached the Gandhi Nagar police on Sunday evening, and lodged an FIR against sitting vice chancellor Sunil Kumar, the then registrar RS Rajput, finance Controller Rishikesh Verma and two beneficiaries including Mayank Verma and Dalit Sangh Sohagpur.

The university officials have been accused of transferring the university funds into private bank accounts. A case has been registered against all four university officials under Sections 420, 467, 468, 120B and Corruption Prevention Act 1988. Earlier in the day the higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar visited the RGPV university campus and had said that a detailed probe will be ordered in the case, and that all the officials, who had signed the cheques pertaining to the transfer of money will be questioned.

The minister also met the agitating ABVP workers who were demanding FIR against the people responsible for transferring varsity funds into the private accounts.  The ABVP worker Sandeep Vaishnav told Free Press that the minister showed them the probe report and assured that action would be taken against the guilty.

After the FIR was registered against the accused , the agitating ABVP workers ended their dharna. Notably, ABVP has been raising the issue of financial irregularity in RGPV for a long time. The three-member probe committee constituted on February 19 submitted its report on Saturday. The probe report says that Rs 19.48 crores were transferred into the private accounts. The government on Saturday directed an FIR against the accused and suspended the then registrar Dr RS Rajput.  

