Rewa: Two dead, dozens injured after bus collides with truck on Rewa-Prayagraj highway

Representative Image |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident on Rewa- Prayagraj highway, two people died and more than 20 got injured on the intervening night of November 15- 16. The incident took place at around 3:00 am when a high speeding bus collided with a truck parked in Tikri village of Garh police station area.

The bus belongs to Pakshiraj travels and was going from Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh to UP’s Prayagraj. Owing to the bus’s high speed, two passengers sitting on the front seats died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where eight people are said to be in critical condition.

Soon after receiving the information about the road accident, Rewa Collector Manoj Pushp and SP Navneet Bhasin reached the spot. With the help of the police force of neighbouring police stations, rescue operation began in the night itself.