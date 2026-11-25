Rewa School Hostel Death:A 13-year-old student was found unresponsive in his school hostel in Rewa district on Tuesday morning. He was a Class 6 student at Gurukul School in the Chorhata area of Rewa. A heart attack or cardiac arrest is suspected to be the possible cause of death, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.
The student has been identified as Suryansh Gupta, a resident of the Jawa area in Rewa district.
Rewa Student Death Remains Unknown
According to reports, Suryansh was found unconscious in his hostel bed by the staff after he failed to wake up in the morning. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
No external injury marks were reportedly found on his body. A preliminary medical assessment also did not indicate any known serious illness. However, doctors have raised the possibility of a heart attack or cardiac arrest. The final cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report.
Student Followed His Usual Routine Before Death
According to Police, the hostel caretaker Ravendra Singh said Suryansh attended his classes between 6 pm and 8:30 pm on Monday. He returned to the hostel, had dinner with other students and followed his usual routine.
A group photograph of the students, including Suryansh, was also taken around 9:30 pm. After this, everyone went to their respective rooms to sleep.
On Tuesday morning, when Suryansh did not wake up by 7 am, the hostel staff checked on him and found him unresponsive. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Father Alleges Negligence By School Management
Suryansh's father, Vinod Gupta, alleged negligence by the school management. He said he received a call around 7:30 am on Tuesday informing him that his son was unwell and had been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. He was asked to reach the hospital immediately.
The father claimed that the school management should have taken Suryansh to a better private hospital instead of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. However, when he reached the hospital, his son had already been declared dead.
He has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding his son's death.
Police Investigating Rewa Hostel Death Case
Police from the Chorhata police station have started an investigation into the Rewa school hostel death. According to police officials, the staff approached the student to wake him up after he failed to respond in the morning.
Police are recording statements from the hostel staff, school management and other people connected with the incident. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation and the post-mortem report.
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