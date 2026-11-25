Rewa: Class 6 Student Found Dead In School Hostel; Suspected Heart Attack, Probe Underway |

Rewa School Hostel Death:A 13-year-old student was found unresponsive in his school hostel in Rewa district on Tuesday morning. He was a Class 6 student at Gurukul School in the Chorhata area of Rewa. A heart attack or cardiac arrest is suspected to be the possible cause of death, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

The student has been identified as Suryansh Gupta, a resident of the Jawa area in Rewa district.

Rewa Student Death Remains Unknown

According to reports, Suryansh was found unconscious in his hostel bed by the staff after he failed to wake up in the morning. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

No external injury marks were reportedly found on his body. A preliminary medical assessment also did not indicate any known serious illness. However, doctors have raised the possibility of a heart attack or cardiac arrest. The final cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report.

Student Followed His Usual Routine Before Death

According to Police, the hostel caretaker Ravendra Singh said Suryansh attended his classes between 6 pm and 8:30 pm on Monday. He returned to the hostel, had dinner with other students and followed his usual routine.

A group photograph of the students, including Suryansh, was also taken around 9:30 pm. After this, everyone went to their respective rooms to sleep.

On Tuesday morning, when Suryansh did not wake up by 7 am, the hostel staff checked on him and found him unresponsive. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rewa: Class 6 Student Found Unresponsive in Hostel Bed, Heart Attack Suspected#Rewa, #MadhyaPradesh: A 13-year-old Class 6 student was found dead in his hostel bed at Gurukul School in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, under circumstances that remain under investigation. The student has been identified as Suryansh Gupta.According to reports, Gupta was discovered unresponsive in his bed. Hostel staff and school management rushed him to a hospital, where doctors examined him. A preliminary medical assessment raised the possibility of a heart attack or cardiac arrest as the cause of death. No external injury marks were reportedly found on his body. However, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem examination report for a definitive finding.Gupta, a resident of the Jawa area of Rewa, had been staying in the school hostel while studying at Gurukul School in the Chorhata area. School sources indicated that he followed his usual routine the previous evening—attending classes, having dinner, and going to sleep—before failing to wake up the next morning.The incident has left the family and school community in shock. The student’s father has alleged negligence by the school management, claiming he was informed only that his son was unwell and that his request to take the child to a better private hospital was not followed. Police are looking into the matter, and further details are expected once the post-mortem report is available.The case continues to be monitored by local authorities as the precise cause of death is determined. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 25, 2026

Father Alleges Negligence By School Management

Suryansh's father, Vinod Gupta, alleged negligence by the school management. He said he received a call around 7:30 am on Tuesday informing him that his son was unwell and had been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. He was asked to reach the hospital immediately.

The father claimed that the school management should have taken Suryansh to a better private hospital instead of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. However, when he reached the hospital, his son had already been declared dead.

He has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

Police Investigating Rewa Hostel Death Case

Police from the Chorhata police station have started an investigation into the Rewa school hostel death. According to police officials, the staff approached the student to wake him up after he failed to respond in the morning.

Police are recording statements from the hostel staff, school management and other people connected with the incident. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation and the post-mortem report.

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