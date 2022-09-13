Rewa: Free training, health check-up camps organised for bus drivers

Representative Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A free-of-cost training camp was organised for the commercial vehicle drivers in presence of district collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police, Navneet Bhasin on Tuesday. The camp was aimed at imparting training to the commercial vehicle drivers to prevent accidents.

As many as 150 bus and truck drivers ensured their presence at the camp. A health check-up camp was also held, in which eye test of all the drivers was conducted. Members of the bus and truck union Ramesh Tiwari, Nagesh Singh, Ravi Pradhan, Amit Tiwari, Manohar Lal Ahuja and others were present.

Post this, 83 school buses were inspected by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) team to assess their safety standards, in view of the decision taken in a meeting presided over by collector recently. The inspecting team examined the functionality of the buses, the safety standards maintained by them, the state of the GPS and camera installed in the bus, availability of first aid box, fire extinguisher equipment and other tools. Regional Transport Officer Manish Tripathi said few irregularities were observed, which were resolved on spot.