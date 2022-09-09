Rewa: Illicit liquor seized with 3,000 kg of mahua lahan

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team consisting of police and state excise department officials confiscated 53 litres of illicit liquor and 3,000 kilograms of mahua lahan, a raw material used for preparing country-made liquor, said police on Friday. The police added that the action was taken under the campaign to curb sale of illicit liquor in the district.

As per senior excise official Vikramdeep Sagar’s, the joint team raided a house in the slums of Naigarhi in the wee hours of Friday. The team recovered five litres of illicit liquor and 800 kilograms of mahua lahan from the house of Savita Jaiswal, which was confiscated.

Thereafter, the team raided other places from where illicit liquor and remaining quantities of mahua lahan were seized. Excise officials such as Lokesh Thakur, Sub Inspector Manoj Velvanshi, Sapna Begum, Abhishek Tripathi and others were part of the joint team.