Rewa becomes first district to have all anganwadi centres adopted; CM appreciates, asks other districts to follow example

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa becomes the first district in Madhya Pradesh where all the anganwadi centres have been adopted by various people, NGOs and other agencies.

In all, Rewa has 3434 anganwadi centres in the district while 3719 people, NGOs and other agencies came forward to adopt the centres as was informed by the collector Rewa Manoj Pushp on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Collector in his tweet said, “All the anganwadi centres in Rewa district have been adopted under ‘Adopt an anganwadi scheme’. I congratulate public representatives, officers, non-government organisations, social organisations and journalists.”

Appreciating the district administration’s achievement chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his tweet, “It’s unprecedented and commendable. With such sacred resolve the goal of rebuilding Madhya Pradesh will be achieved. I hope other districts too will achieve the goal to spur Madhya Pradesh on the path of progress and development.”

Notably, on Republic Day this year chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made an appeal to people to adopt anganwadi centres to provide nutritious diet to children.

CM had also said he himself had adopted a couple of anganwadi centres.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022