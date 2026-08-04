Returning From Shiv Temple, 11-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Truck In MP's Chhatarpur; 3 Critical

Mahim Crash: Speeding KTM Rider, Woman Pedestrian Killed In Fatal Road Accident | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy died and three family members were seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident occurred Near Ajnaur village on the Sagar Highway in Chhatarpur.

According to the report, 11-year-old Rajkumar died on the spot, while Santosh Adivasi, Aarti, and Devki were critically injured.

They all had visited the Shivdham Kundeshwar temple with his family to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan.

After the visit, they were returning to their village on a single motorcycle around 6 PM. As their bike reached the Sagar Highway near Ajnaur village, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into them.

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Dial-112 police team arrives on accident site

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Dial-112 police team arrived at the scene and immediately rushed the injured to the District Hospital in Tikamgarh.

Doctors at the hospital declared Rajkumar dead, while the other three injured individuals were admitted following first aid and are currently undergoing treatment.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the post-mortem room at the District Hospital.

It will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem procedure is completed.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and launched a search for him, while an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

A pall of gloom has descended on the family following this tragedy. The family, who were returning after seeking blessings from Lord Shiva on the auspicious occasion of Sawan, fell victim to a road accident shortly thereafter.

Following the accident, local residents have also demanded that speeding vehicles on the road be brought under control and traffic rules strictly enforced.