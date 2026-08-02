22-Year-Old Woman Consumes Poison Inside Chhatarpur Police Station Over 'Delay In Justice' | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday, claiming she had not received justice in a case involving her family.

The woman also recorded a video while consuming the suspected poisonous substance. She is currently undergoing treatment and remains under medical observation.

The woman, identified as Pinky Nayak, had arrived at the police station with her mother and brother to lodge a complaint.

According to police, she suddenly consumed an unknown poisonous substance while officials were processing their complaint.

She was immediately rushed to Maharajpur Hospital and later referred to the District Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

MP: 22-Year-Old Woman Consumes Poison Inside Police Station Over 'Delay In Justice' In Chhatarpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8XJeWIwR8Y — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 2, 2026

Family alleges police inaction

Pinky's family alleged that they had been repeatedly visiting the police station for nearly a month, seeking action in an assault case.

According to the family, Pinky's brother, Prashant Nayak, was seriously injured after being assaulted by some villagers on July 6.

Although a first information report (FIR) was registered, the suspects were not arrested.

The family alleged that the station in-charge had accepted money from the suspects and failed to take action, allowing them to continue threatening the family. Upset over the alleged inaction, Pinky allegedly took the extreme step.

SP says 3 FIRs already registered

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said the July 6 assault case had already been registered. He added that another FIR related to an extortion complaint was also registered later.

Saklecha said that on Saturday, Pinky, her mother and brother came to the police station and complained that Santosh Raikwar, a suspect in the earlier case and a listed history-sheeter, had come outside their house with a firearm.

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: On an Incident of Consuming Poisonous/Unknown Substances outside Police station Premises,



SP Rajat Saklecha says, "In Naugaon police station jurisdiction, a man named Rajkumar Kushwaha died after consuming some unknown substance. After investigation… pic.twitter.com/P7SyaRGEfa — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Police were acting on that complaint when Pinky allegedly consumed the unknown poisonous substance.

Saklecha said police have so far registered three FIRs connected to the dispute. He added that the video recorded by the woman and the CCTV footage from the police station are being examined.

Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible after the investigation.

Woman under 24-hour observation

District Hospital duty doctor Dr Anand Tripathi said Pinky was referred from Maharajpur Hospital and is currently in stable condition after receiving primary treatment.

However, she has been kept under 24-hour observation, and her condition will be assessed further after that period.