22-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death In MP's Ashoknagar, Accused Absconding | Representational Image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): An assailant allegedly murdered a 22-year-old man by attacking the youth on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon over old rivalry, and the victim died on the spot in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar.

The incident happened the city's Mill Area under the jurisdiction of the Ashoknagar police station.

According to the report the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Abhishek Kushwaha.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a physical altercation had taken place between Abhishek and the accused, Kallu Kushwaha, about two months ago.

The accused committed the crime due to this long-standing enmity. He fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Upon receiving the information, SDOP Vivek Sharma and Kotwali Station in-charge Ravi Pratap arrived at the scene with a police team.

The police inspected the site, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

A murder case has been registered, and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to locate the absconding accused, Kallu Kushwaha.

Officials stated that the accused would be arrested soon. An atmosphere of panic prevails in the area following this sensational crime.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and questioning eyewitnesses to investigate the sequence of events.

While the initial probe points to an old rivalry as the motive, the police are investigating the matter by considering all aspects.

23-year-old man brutally murdered near court in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur

A murder case was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday, where a 23-year-old man was brutally killed near the court premises in Lavkushnagar police station area.

The deceased was identified as KK Gupta.

According to preliminary information, the incident is believed to be linked to an old dispute over money transactions. Eyewitnesses said KK Gupta had an argument with some people near the court premises on Sunday.