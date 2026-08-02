Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Sealing Drive Sparks Selective Action Row As Arera Colony Escapes Crackdown | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s action against commercial establishments operating from residential premises has triggered questions of selective enforcement after the sealing drive remained limited to Rohit Nagar and Bawadiya Kalan, while no action was taken in Arera Colony, including against a cafe linked to sports minister Vishvas Sarang's brother.

Following the expiry of a 24-hour ultimatum, BMC teams reached Rohit Nagar on Saturday.

Anticipating action, more than 100 commercial establishments remained voluntarily shut with traders displaying banners announcing temporary closure but many of them reopened their shops later in the evening.

However, the three-hour operation ended with only two establishments being sealed, while several others were reportedly given more time to comply.

The limited action also raised questions over the corporation's preparedness. During the operation, officials were seen carrying only a handful of locks, and only two were ultimately used for sealing.

Eyebrows raised

The absence of sealing action in Arera Colony drew criticism, as several commercial establishments continue to operate from buildings approved for residential use.

According to BMC's building permission department records, hundreds of notices have been issued across Arera Colony including E-1 to E-6 sectors, yet enforcement has not begun there.

According to building permission department records, the property above a bank named, Tan Coffee, at E-2/67, Arera Colony, associated with Vivek Sarang, Abhishek Sarang, Harshit Sarang and Ruchi Sarang, was approved for residential use.

The sanctioned plan dated May 11, 2024, mentions a residential building with no commercial built-up area. Despite notices being issued to several properties in Arera Colony, no sealing action was carried out there on Saturday.

"Action only cosmetic"

Complainant Vivek Tripathi alleged that the sealing drive was merely a symbolic exercise, claiming that most traders were asked to shut shops voluntarily while only a few establishments were sealed.

He questioned why action was not taken against properties linked to influential people and alleged discrepancies in the number of notices issued by the corporation.

Tripathi said he has been raising the issue since 2021-22 and that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. He added that uniform action against all illegal commercial activities would be raised during the upcoming hearing.

Allegations refuted

Deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta denied allegations of selective action and told Free Press that the corporation had prepared 36 panchnamas in Rohit Nagar and 29 in Arera Colony during the drive.

The sealing operation will continue across Bhopal and action will be taken against all establishments found operating illegally from residential premises in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, he added.