Bhopal Software Engineer Duped Of ₹39 Lakh In Fake NGO Investment Scam; Couple Booked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 39 lakh by a couple who promised to double his money through investments in an NGO and a medical company, Shahpura police said on Friday.

According to police, the victim Ayush Bavaria, a resident of Gulmohar Colony, met Amit Sharma and his wife Darshana Singh in 2025. The couple runs an NGO and is also associated with a medical company.

Ayush told police that he wanted to start an NGO and came in contact with the couple for guidance. They claimed to have links in the medical sector and assured him of high returns through investments.

The couple allegedly told him that a company in Delhi was being purchased for Rs 1.25 crore and claimed that investors would double their money within seven to eight months after the deal was completed.

Trusting them, Ayush transferred Rs 39 lakh to them in multiple instalments.

However, after receiving the money, the suspects allegedly kept delaying repayment on different pretexts. When Ayush sought details about the investment and profits, they claimed losses and refused to return the amount.

Police station incharge Santosh Markam said that following the victim's complaint, case had been registered against Amit Sharma and Darshana Singh. Efforts are underway to trace them.