SBI Ladies Club Organises Welfare Drive For Senior Citizens At Bhopal Old-Age Home |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SBI Ladies Club, Local Head Office, Bhopal, organised a welfare programme at Apna Ghar Old Age Home, reaffirming its commitment to community service and the welfare of senior citizens.

During the programme, club members interacted with the residents and distributed utility kits containing daily-use essentials, personal hygiene items and basic medicines to support their everyday needs.

The event began with the felicitation of Madhuri Mishra, incharge of Apna Ghar Old Age Home, in recognition of her dedicated service towards the care and well-being of the elderly residents.

Club members appreciated the efforts of the management in providing a safe and caring environment for senior citizens.

The programme was led by Shraddhanjali Subuddhi, president of the SBI Ladies Club. Vice presidents Ruby Mishra and Kumkum Kumar, secretary Shweta Mathpal and other club members were also present.

They spent time interacting with the residents, conveying warmth and encouragement. The initiative aimed to spread care, compassion and social responsibility while bringing comfort and support to the elderly.