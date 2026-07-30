 SBI Ladies Club Organises Welfare Drive For Senior Citizens At Bhopal Old-Age Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSBI Ladies Club Organises Welfare Drive For Senior Citizens At Bhopal Old-Age Home

SBI Ladies Club Organises Welfare Drive For Senior Citizens At Bhopal Old-Age Home

The SBI Ladies Club, Local Head Office, Bhopal, organised a welfare programme at Apna Ghar Old Age Home, distributing utility kits containing daily essentials, hygiene items and medicines. The club felicitated in-charge Madhuri Mishra and interacted with residents, promoting compassion, community service and support for senior citizens.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
SBI Ladies Club Organises Welfare Drive For Senior Citizens At Bhopal Old-Age Home
SBI Ladies Club Organises Welfare Drive For Senior Citizens At Bhopal Old-Age Home |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SBI Ladies Club, Local Head Office, Bhopal, organised a welfare programme at Apna Ghar Old Age Home, reaffirming its commitment to community service and the welfare of senior citizens.

During the programme, club members interacted with the residents and distributed utility kits containing daily-use essentials, personal hygiene items and basic medicines to support their everyday needs.

The event began with the felicitation of Madhuri Mishra, incharge of Apna Ghar Old Age Home, in recognition of her dedicated service towards the care and well-being of the elderly residents.

Club members appreciated the efforts of the management in providing a safe and caring environment for senior citizens.

The programme was led by Shraddhanjali Subuddhi, president of the SBI Ladies Club. Vice presidents Ruby Mishra and Kumkum Kumar, secretary Shweta Mathpal and other club members were also present.

They spent time interacting with the residents, conveying warmth and encouragement. The initiative aimed to spread care, compassion and social responsibility while bringing comfort and support to the elderly.

Read Also
‘Chalo Bhopal’ March: Farmers Reach Capital, Demand Moong Procurement At MSP
‘Chalo Bhopal’ March: Farmers Reach Capital, Demand Moong Procurement At MSP

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source