‘Chalo Bhopal’ March: Farmers Reach Capital, Demand Moong Procurement At MSP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers choked Bhopal once again on Tuesday as they marched to the state capital on the second day of their agitation, demanding 100% procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other concessions.

Farmers from Narmadapuram, Harda, Raisen, Sehore and Itarsi joined the 'Chalo Bhopal' march under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of "Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan", they breached police barricades at 11-Mill Tiraha and marched towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Agriculture minister Aidal Singh Kansana met a delegation of farmers at Mantralaya and assured them that positive steps would be taken to address their demands. Agriculture secretary Nishant Warbade was also present.

Earlier in the day, police attempted to stop the march near the Obedullaganj toll plaza and held discussions with farmer leaders. However, as more farmers joined the protest, the crowd swelled and continued towards Bhopal.

Barricades erected near the Kaliasot river bridge were also breached before the protesters moved ahead. Police exercised restraint and repeatedly appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

It was the second time the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had organised a march to Bhopal. In November 2005, thousands of farmers had similarly converged on the state capital under the banner of Ekta Parishad.

Farmers cook 'dal-baati' at RRL Square

After being stopped at RRL Square, the protesters began preparing 'dal-baati' in the middle of the road. A long convoy of tractor-trolleys, four-wheelers and other vehicles accompanied the march.

The protesters said they had come prepared for a prolonged agitation and would not leave Bhopal until their demands were met.

Many carried a week's supply of food and water, while tractor-trolleys were stocked with cooking equipment and ready-to-eat food.

Farmers press key demands

Nineteen farmers' organisations, led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, are participating in the agitation.

Their key demands include 100% procurement of moong at MSP, improvements in the fertiliser distribution system, timely availability of fertilisers. Farmer leaders warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not met.

Security tightened around CM House

Security around the Chief Minister's residence was tightened in view of the proposed siege by the protesters.

Additional police personnel were deployed and barricades erected at Kilol Park, Smart City Park and Polytechnic Square to prevent the march from reaching CM House.