23-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered Near Court In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A murder case was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday, where a 23-year-old man was brutally killed near the court premises in Lavkushnagar police station area.

The deceased was identified as KK Gupta.

According to preliminary information, the incident is believed to be linked to an old dispute over money transactions. Eyewitnesses said KK Gupta had an argument with some people near the court premises on Sunday.

As the dispute escalated, the accused allegedly took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked him in public.

Police said the attackers slit the youth’s throat during the assault. The attack was so severe that KK Gupta suffered excessive bleeding and died on the spot before he could receive any medical treatment. After carrying out the murder, the accused fled from the scene.

The broad daylight killing created panic in the area, with people gathering near the spot soon after the incident.

Family members of the deceased were left devastated after receiving information about the murder.

Soon after the incident was reported, Lavkushnagar police, senior administrative officials and a heavy police force reached the crime scene.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination after completing preliminary formalities.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a forensic team and senior police officers also inspected the spot carefully.

Officials said important evidence has been collected from the crime scene and further investigation is underway.

Police have formed separate teams to trace and arrest the accused persons. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, and officials said the suspects will be arrested soon.

Police added that a case has been registered and all angles related to the money dispute are being investigated.

The incident has created fear and tension in the locality due to the brutal nature of the murder and the fact that it happened openly near the court premises during daytime.