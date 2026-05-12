 20-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death After Dispute Over Bike Collision In Bhopal's Chhola; Two Arrested
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20-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death After Dispute Over Bike Collision In Bhopal's Chhola; Two Arrested

A 20-year-old youth was fatally stabbed following a dispute over a bike collision in Bhopal. The clash began after an argument involving a minor and escalated later into violence. The victim, Ajay Lodhi, sustained critical injuries and died during treatment. Police have registered a murder case and arrested two accused, while further investigation is ongoing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Bhopal Youth Stabbed to Death Over Bike Collision Dispute; Two Arrested | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over a bike collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Chhola Mandir Police Station Bhopal on Saturday night. The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ajay Lodhi (20). He was a resident of Raslakhedi, and was employed in a private job.

As per police information, the dispute began on Sunday evening around 7:30 pm when Ajay’s cousin, Nitin Lodhi, was involved in a bike collision with a minor near Ram Mandir. The minor had reportedly come to attend a Mata Pujan programme organised in Sabri Nagar.

Following the collision, Deepak Thakur and his associates, who were accompanying the minor, got into an argument with Nitin.

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Upon receiving information, Ajay Lodhi reached the spot and attempted to intervene and pacify both sides. However, during the altercation, Deepak allegedly issued threats to him.

A short while after the initial dispute, both groups came face-to-face again later that night in the Raslakhedi area.

The situation escalated into a violent clash, during which both sides were involved in a physical fight. Amid the chaos, Deepak Thakur, along with his accomplices, attacked Ajay Lodhi with a knife.

Ajay sustained a severe stab injury to his abdomen and was critically injured. Due to the intensity of the attack, his intestines were reportedly exposed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of local residents, where he remained under treatment. Despite medical efforts, Ajay succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

Chhola Mandir Police Bhopal initially registered a case of attempt to murder. After the victim’s death, the charges were upgraded to murder.

Police have arrested the main accused, Deepak Thakur, along with one of his associates on Monday night. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend other accused involved in the case.

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