Bhopal News: 16-Year-Old School Student Stabbed After Minor Scuffle In Shahjahanabad

Bhopal News: 16-Year-Old School Student Stabbed After Minor Scuffle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old school student was stabbed by an unidentified miscreant following a scuffle over a minor collision under the Shahjahanabad police station limits on Wednesday night.

The victim, a high school student from Shivpuri, was staying at his uncle’s home. According to reports, the incident took place around 9 pm when the victim had gone out for a walk after dinner with his cousin. While passing near Sindhi Colony, he accidentally brushed against and collided with an unidentified youth.

The minor collision soon escalated into a heated argument, and the suspect began hurling abuses at the student. When the boy objected, the situation turned violent. The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the student in the neck.

The suspect fled when locals rushed to the spot. The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said an FIR has been registered and efforts are under way to trace and arrest the suspect.