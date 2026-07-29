Retired Woman Claims ₹22 Lakh Fraud By Daughter, Son-in-Law In MP's Jabalpur; Police Begin Probe | Fp Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A retired woman levelled serious allegations of fraud amounting to approximately ₹22 lakh against her own daughter and her son-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ranjhi police station area, Jabalpur.

According to the victim, Lalli Bai Kevat, the lump sum received upon her retirement and her savings from over the years were deposited as Fixed Deposits (FDs) in various banks.

It is alleged that her daughter Rajkumari Kevat, son-in-law Chandrabhan Kevat, and Nikesh Mishra, who identifies himself as a journalist, would take her to the bank, seat her aside, and have her affix her thumbprint on various documents.

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Subsequently, her FDs were reportedly liquidated, and the proceeds, totalling around ₹22 lakh, were transferred to their own accounts.

Reena has also leveled serious allegations in this matter. She claims that Nikesh Mishra, who identifies himself as a journalist, coerced her husband into signing documents by allegedly threatening to kill him.

Reena alleges that Mishra would boast of his influence, claiming that no action could be taken against him.

The family also alleges that Nikesh Mishra put a key around Lalli Bai Kewat's neck and told her it was the key to the bank locker and told her not to show it to anyone.

However, when the family visited Union Bank, they were informed that no locker existed in Lalli Bai's name, whereas a locker was indeed being operated in her daughter's name.

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma stated that, based on the application submitted by the victim, the case has been referred to the Ranjhi police station for investigation.

SP stated that If the allegations are substantiated during the investigation, an FIR will be registered against the accused, and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.