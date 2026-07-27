Jabalpur Rojgar Assistant Held Taking ₹19,000 Bribe For House NOC | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, caught a rojgar assistant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 19,000 to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) for constructing a house on lease land in Jabalpur on Monday, police said.

Police said Rajkumari Pareste, a resident of Tinsi village in Jabalpur district, stated in her complaint that she had applied for permission to construct her house on lease land.

The rojgar assistant, Dilip Sahu, allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to provide the NOC. Sahu later agreed to accept Rs 19,000 to issue the NOC.

Pareste reported the matter to the SPE. After verification of the complaint, a team led by DSP Rekha Prajapati was formed.

On Monday, the SPE team caught Sahu while he was allegedly accepting the money from the complainant at the office of Gram Panchayat Tinsi.

Coop society asst takes Rs 12,600 bribe, held

The Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Bhopal, trapped a cooperative society assistant at Sadalpur, Rajgarh, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 12,600 to unfreeze four accounts on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Bhopal Sunil Patidar said that the complainant, Shyamsundar Singh, had four accounts in the society.

The society assistant, Radheshyam Dangi, allegedly demanded Rs 4,200 each to unfreeze the four accounts. He later agreed to accept a total of Rs 12,600 to unfreeze the accounts.

An SPE team led by DSP Ajay Mishra caught Dangi red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount near a private bank in Jeerapur.