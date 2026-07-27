Bhopal Metro Update: Number Of Train Rides Increased, But Footfall Refuses To Go Up

Bhopal Metro Train | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) claimed nearly 10% rise in ridership on the first day of double-track operations, with four trains operating 50 trips daily in Bhopal.

However, the increase was largely driven by a higher number of trips and repeat journeys rather than growth in passenger footfall, as peak-hour waiting time reduced from up to 75 minutes to just 15 minutes. Metro officials said 500 tickets were sold on Saturday. With 50 trips operated during the day, the figures translate to an average of about 10 passengers per trip, underscoring the continued challenge of drawing commuters despite improved ser vice frequency.

More trips, same passenger base

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) recently cleared train operations on both tracks, allowing MPMRCL to increase services from 14 to 50 trips a day. Trains now run every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours. Officials said nearly 70% of commuters opted for return journeys on Saturday after the reduction in waiting time. As a result, the number of ticketed journeys increased, but the number of individual passengers remained largely unchanged.

Revised timetable & incentives

The first train leaves Subhash Nagar at 9 am and AIIMS at 9.30 am, while the last services leave at 6.30 pm and 7 pm respectively. Peak hour operations are between 9 am and 10.30 am and from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, but this move did not seem attract new commuters.

When contacted, MPMRCL managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said that revised schedule would improve connectivity to AIIMS Bhopal, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, MP Nagar and Vallabh Bhavan. To encourage Metro usage, the corporation is promoting digital ticketing through its mobile app, UPI and QR code payments, besides offering a 5% discount on return tickets, a 10% concession on group bookings and bonus credits on e-wallet recharges.