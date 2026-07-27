MP CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off Malwa Express At Nishatpura Station, Jabalpur-Veraval Express Halts On July 28 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s fourth railway station, Nishatpura Railway Station, will begin passenger services from Tuesday, July 28, with the inauguration of newly approved halts for the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express and Jabalpur-Veraval Somnath Express.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will formally launch the facility by flagging off Train No. 12919 Malwa Express from Nishatpura Railway Station at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, the halt for Train No. 11463/11464 Jabalpur-Veraval Somnath Express at the station will also be inaugurated.

With the introduction of these halts, passengers from Nishatpura and surrounding areas will be able to access long-distance rail services from their nearest station, making travel more convenient.

Halts to provide convenience for passengers

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Saurabh Kataria said the halts of these important trains at Nishatpura Railway Station would provide significant convenience to passengers from the northern and eastern parts of Bhopal city.

The facility will also help partially reduce passenger congestion at Bhopal and Rani Kamalapati railway stations. It will be especially beneficial for travellers undertaking religious, tourism and business journeys.

With its opening, Nishatpura will join Bhopal Junction, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) as the city’s fourth functioning railway station.

Initially, trains including the Malwa Express and Somnath-Jabalpur Express will halt at the station.

Trains operating towards Indore will also begin services from Nishatpura, providing passengers with an additional travel option.

Read Also Bhopal’s 4th Railway Station Nishatpura To Open For Passengers From July 28

Minister Vishwas Sarang inspects event preparations

State Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected preparations at Nishatpura Railway Station on Monday and highlighted nearby infrastructure development, including upcoming flyovers.

He also said a new road over bridge connecting platform number one of Bhopal Railway Station to Nishatpura is under construction.

The bridge will cross nearly six railway tracks and become the country’s first such road over bridge, he said.