Bhopal Metro To Increase Train Frequency From July 14 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro is set to offer more frequent and efficient services from July 25 after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Thursday approved full signalling operations on both tracks between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS stations.

The clearance allows regular bi-directional operations using the upgraded signalling system, enabling trains to run more efficiently and on schedule.

Under the revised timetable, Metro services will operate every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours, improving connectivity for commuters, students, office-goers, railway passengers and visitors to AIIMS Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MPMRCL) said the enhanced frequency would significantly reduce waiting time and benefit commuters travelling to AIIMS Bhopal, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, MP Nagar coaching institutes, Vallabh Bhawan, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the State Bank of India (SBI), and other government and private offices.

Metro officials said all entry and exit gates at operational stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train each day to facilitate security checks and smooth passenger movement.

New timetable from July 25

Details

Schedule

First train (Subhash Nagar-AIIMS)

9 am

First train (AIIMS-Subhash Nagar)

9.30 am

Last train (Subhash Nagar-AIIMS)

6.30 pm

Last train (AIIMS-Subhash Nagar)

7 pm

Peak hours

9 am-10.30 am and 5.30 pm-7 pm

Frequency

Every 15 minutes during peak hours; every 30 minutes during non-peak hours

Total daily trips

50 (both directions combined) Digital ticketing and discounts

The Metro continues to offer cashless ticketing through the MPMRCL mobile app, UPI, QR codes and e-wallets under its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system. To encourage digital transactions, MPMRCL is offering a 5% discount on return journey tickets and a 10% discount on group tickets.

E-wallet recharge bonus

Rs 200-499: 8%

Rs 500-999: 10%

Rs 1,000-1,499: 12%

Rs 1,500-2,000: 15%

Official statement

Managing director of MPMRCL S Krishna Chaitanya said the upgraded signalling system, higher train frequency and expanded digital ticketing facilities are expected to make Metro travel faster, safer and more convenient for commuters in the state capital.

New timetable from July 25

Details

Schedule

First train (Subhash Nagar AIIMS)

First train (AIIMS Subhash Nagar)

Last train (Subhash Nagar AIIMS)

Last train (AIIMS Subhash Nagar)

Peak hours

Peak & Non-peak frequency

Total daily trips

9:00 am

9:30 am

6:30 pm

7:00 pm

9:00 10:30 am & 5:30 7:00 pm

Every 15 & 30 minutes

50 (both directions combined)