Bhopal’s 4th Railway Station Nishatpura To Open For Passengers From July 28 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s fourth railway station, Nishatpura, is set to start passenger services from Tuesday (July 28).

With this, Nishatpura will become the fourth operational railway station in Bhopal after Bhopal Junction, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) station.

Along with the Malwa Express, the Somnath - Jabalpur Express will also have a scheduled stoppage at Nishatpura station. Trains heading towards Indore will begin operations from the new station.

CM Mohan Yadav to flag off the Malwa Express from station

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will flag off the Malwa Express from the station at 5 pm.

State Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the preparations at the station on Monday. He said Nishatpura station has been developed in the Narela Assembly constituency and several flyovers are located nearby. Another flyover is also under construction.

He added that a new road over bridge (ROB) connecting Bhopal station’s platform number one near Dwarka Nagar to Nishatpura station is being built. The bridge will pass over around six railway tracks and will be the first such ROB in the country.

Station ready since 2023

Nishatpura railway station was completed nearly 3 years ago. Despite having all basic facilities, passenger train operations could not begin at the station until its completion in June 2023. The station will now be opened for regular passenger services.

Malwa Express, Somnath - Jabalpur Express to stop at Nishatpura

According to the Bhopal Railway Division, the Malwa Express and Somnath - Jabalpur Express will have regular stoppages at Nishatpura station in the initial phase.

The West Central Railway has also modified its earlier order regarding train stoppages. It has clarified that both trains will continue to stop at Bhopal Junction as well as Nishatpura station.

Earlier, a notification had stated that the trains would bypass Bhopal station and stop only at Nishatpura, leading to confusion among passengers.

Passengers raise connectivity concerns

Some passengers have raised concerns about reaching Nishatpura station, citing traffic congestion on the approach roads. The routes through Nadra Bus Stand, Chhola Road and other busy areas often witness heavy traffic.

Passengers fear that reaching the station on time could become difficult due to congestion. They also said travelling to Nishatpura may cost more compared to Bhopal station due to higher auto-rickshaw and public transport fares.