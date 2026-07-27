MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹3,300 Crore To 82 Lakh Farmers At Khandwa Krishi Mahotsav | Video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Khandwa for a farmers' event on Monday. He took part in the Balram Krishi Mahotsav programme.

During the event, he addressed farmers and spoke about agriculture and welfare schemes.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the Chief Minister transferred more than ₹3,300 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 82 lakh farmers across the state. The amount is aimed at providing financial support to farmers and helping them with farming activities.

आज खंडवा में आयोजित 'बलराम कृषि महोत्सव' के अवसर पर 'मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना' अंतर्गत प्रदेश के 82 लाख से अधिक किसानों के खाते में दो किस्तों की ₹3,300 करोड़ से अधिक राशि का सिंगल क्लिक के माध्यम से अंतरण किया।



प्रदेश के सभी किसानों को हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सरकार हर… pic.twitter.com/HMtxaG0DDx — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 27, 2026

He also announced that a new police battalion will be set up in Khandwa to further strengthen law and order in the state. He said the move aims to improve the police system, enhance security, and ensure better policing in the region.

The new battalion is expected to help maintain peace and provide faster response to law and order situations.

After the event, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Dadaji Darbar to offer prayers.

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "During the Kisan Kalyan Varsh, our government is working in many different ways every year... Through the Ken-Betwa River project in Bundelkhand, the entire Bundelkhand region is going to benefit from a scheme worth ₹1… pic.twitter.com/wQW3GW6NqF — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

During the programme, Yadav also interacted directly with farmers. He shared information about the state government’s schemes related to agriculture, irrigation, modern farming, and farmer welfare. The event was attended by public representatives, administrative officials, and a large number of farmers from across the district.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the state government transferred financial assistance to farmers’ bank accounts to support farming activities.

According to the government, the scheme was aimed at providing financial support to farmers and encouraging agricultural growth across Madhya Pradesh.