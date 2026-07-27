MP Police Barricade Narmadapuram Road Ahead Of Farmers' March To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Residence | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have set up barricades on roads leading into Narmadapuram city to stop farmers from entering ahead of a planned march to Bhopal on Monday.

Security has been tightened at key entry points, with police personnel deployed across the city.

The farmers are demanding 100% procurement of moong (green gram) and the introduction of an e-token system for fertiliser distribution.

The action comes as 13 farmer organisations, under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, are set to begin their march to Bhopal on Monday.

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किसान नर्मदापुरन से भोपाल पैदल मार्च कर रहे है ।



और मोहन यादव इतना डर हुआ है कि हरदा को चारों तरफ से बंद कर दिया है ।



बैरिकेडिंग ऐसे किया हुई जैसे कोई आंतक हमला करने के लिए जा रहे है । pic.twitter.com/YBPDh4x8GB — ashokdanoda (@ashokdanoda) July 27, 2026

According to the plan, farmers will perform Narmada Pujan at Sethani Ghat at 11 am before starting their foot march. They are expected to reach Bhopal by the evening of July 29 and stage a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence on July 30.

The district administration and police began preparations on Sunday night. Barricades have been placed at city and district borders, and arrangements have been made to stop vehicles carrying farmers from entering Narmadapuram.

Farmer organisations have alleged that some of their office-bearers were taken from their homes by police to unknown locations, and they have been unable to contact them. Police have also been deployed near the Ganjal River border to stop farmers coming from Harda district.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said it has made full arrangements for food, stay, and other facilities during the march. Farmer leaders alleged that the administration is trying to stop their peaceful protest.

Have been protesting for over a month

Farmer groups have been protesting for nearly one and a half months in Narmadapuram, Harda, and other districts over the demand for full procurement of moong.

They said farmers have produced 4 to 5 quintals of moong per acre, but the government has fixed the procurement limit at 1.2 quintals per acre, forcing many farmers to sell the rest of their produce in open markets at lower prices.