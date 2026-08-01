Retired Gwalior IG Arvind Saxena Receives Unforgettable Farewell As Constable 'Bahubali' Pulls Car With Teeth | VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Range Inspector General (IG) of Police Arvind Saxena received an unforgettable send-off on his retirement. A video of the farewell went viral on social media on Saturday.

During the unique farewell ceremony, police constable Sunil 'Bahubali' pulled the IG's car with his teeth for nearly 50 metres, leaving everyone present amazed.

The farewell ceremony was held at the IG office in the presence of senior police officers and staff.

As Arvind Saxena prepared to leave the office in his car after the event, Constable Sunil Bahubali tied a rope to the vehicle and used his teeth to pull it across the office premises for around 50 metres.

The unusual display drew loud applause from officers and staff, making the farewell a memorable occasion.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Retiring Gwalior IG Arvind Saxena Gets Unique Farewell As Constable Sunil Bahubali Pulls His Car With Teeth#MadhyaPradesh #Gwalior #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/GrzuSU6Xxm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 1, 2026

Glimpses of the unique farewell also surfaced on social media. The video shows Constable Bahubali pulling the car while a few people are seated inside it, adding to its total weight.

Bahubali pulled the car with all his might and took it through the entrance gate of the IG office as other officials applauded in appreciation.

Sunil Bahubali is well known in the police department for his extraordinary feats of strength.

He has previously claimed a record for pulling seven cars simultaneously using only his teeth and has showcased similar performances at several public events. His unique abilities have earned him the nickname 'Bahubali'.

Speaking after the ceremony, retired IG Arvind Saxena thanked the police personnel for the warm farewell. He said the support, affection and memories he received during his tenure in Gwalior would always remain close to his heart.

The video of the unique farewell has since gone viral on social media, with many calling it one of the most unusual retirement send-offs seen in the police department.