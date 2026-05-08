'Gwalior Me Jo Apne To Tees-Mar-Khan Samjhta Ho...,' Newly Appointed DIG Gwalior Asit Yadav's Video Before Taking Charge Goes Viral

'Gwalior Me Jo Apne To Tees-Mar-Khan Samjhta Ho...,' Newly Appointed DIG Gwalior Issued Warnings To Troublemakers -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a senior police officer Asit Yadav has gone viral in which he can be seen issuing a strong warning to officers before taking charge as DIG in Gwalior.

While bidding farewell as Bhind SP, Yadav said that any officer who considers himself ‘too smart’ or overconfident will face strict action. He stated that whether it is a TI, DSP, Additional SP or SP, anyone with a wrong attitude will be targeted first.

Known for his strict image during his tenure in Bhind, Yadav addressed officers and supporters, where many appeared emotional during his farewell.

#WATCH | 'Gwalior Me Jo Apne Ko Tees-Maar-Khan Samjhta Ho Mujhe Batana, Main Uski Aesi-Taisi Karunga...': Newly Appointed Gwalior DIG Asit Yadav's Old Video Goes Viral#Gwalior #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/WdLQ6cx0Ib — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 8, 2026

He also said that although he used to scold his subordinates, it was always with the intention of teaching them. He added that he often called them later to ensure they were not upset for long.

Yadav remarked that if he ever stops communicating after reprimanding someone, it should be taken as a sign that action is certain.

He also praised Collector Kirodilal Meena for his calm and patient working style. At the same time, he said that districts like Bhind and Datia need grounded officers rather than those who act over-smart.

During his speech, he mentioned that he received good support from subordinates and public representatives and that there was no political pressure on the police during his tenure.

He expressed dissatisfaction with Lahar TI Shiv Singh Yadav, stating that people often tried to exert pressure through personal connections.

He praised Phoop TI Satendra Rajput, recalling their old association, and appreciated DSP Deepak Tomar for his booth-level planning.

He also described CSP Niranjan Rajput as a promising officer and said Malanpur TI Pradeep Soni was close to him.

Additionally, he appreciated TI Shivpratap Singh Rajawat, Vaibhav Singh Tomar, and SI Satyaveer for their effective work against criminals.

Yadav served as Bhind SP for around 30 months and is now set to take charge as DIG in Gwalior.