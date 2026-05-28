Retired BSF Jawan Opens 20-Round Fire Over Land Dispute In Gwalior; Man Killed, Father-In-Law Critical

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed and his father-in-law critically injured after a retired BSF jawan and his associates allegedly opened fire at them in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Wednesday morning.

The shocking incident took place on Patri Road under Maharajpura police station area.

According to Additional SP Suman Gurjar, the accused and the victims had an old rivalry over dumping sand on government land. On Wednesday morning, an argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over the same issue, which later turned violent.

Police said Mahendra alias Bhola Gurjar and his father-in-law Satyabhan Gurjar were passing through Patri Road when bike-borne attackers surrounded them from all sides. Before the victims could react, the main accused, retired BSF jawan Vishnu Dubey, along with his associates, allegedly started firing continuously using country-made weapons and pistols.

Officials said around 15 to 20 rounds were fired during the attack. Both victims collapsed on the road after being hit by bullets, while the accused fled from the spot waving weapons.

After hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed to the area and informed police. The injured were immediately taken to the trauma centre of Jayarogya Hospital. Doctors later declared Mahendra alias Bhola Gurjar dead due to excessive blood loss.

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Meanwhile, Satyabhan Gurjar remains in critical condition and is currently on ventilator support. Doctors are trying to remove bullets from his body through surgery.

Following the incident, family members of the deceased also staged a road blockade near Airport Tiraha in Maharajpura by placing the body on the road.

Police have deployed Quick Response Force (QRF) teams and additional police personnel in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

The main accused Vishnu Dubey and his brother Brajmohan have been arrested, while police are searching for Vishnu’s son and other accused involved in the firing.