‘My Wife Wants Her Boyfriend To Live With Us,’ Gwalior Man Alleges Death Threat & Assault; Seeks Police Protection

‘My Wife Wanted Her Boyfriend To Live With Us,’ Gwalior Man Alleges Death Threat, Assault By Wife; Seeks Police Protection |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man approached the police claiming his wife left home with gold, silver jewellery and children, and threatened to get him killed after he opposed to her bizarre demand.

The man alleged that his wife assaulted him, threatened to file false cases against him for now allowing her boyfriend to stay with them.

The matter came to light during the public hearing at the Superintendent of Police office, where Rajkumar Kushwah, a resident of Sikandar Kampoo area, sought protection for his life and property.

Couple has 3 daughters, a son

According to Rajkumar, he married Poonam Kushwah in 2008 through an arranged marriage conducted as per Hindu rituals.

The couple has three daughters and one son. Rajkumar alleged that his wife got involved with another man identified as Ashu alias Kamal Sen and that their relationship eventually started affecting the family.

He told police that on January 22, 2026, his wife suddenly left the house without informing anyone.

Nearly 2 months later, in March 2026, she returned home. When he questioned her about where she had been, she allegedly told him that she had gone with Ashu and now wanted to live with him.

Rajkumar further claimed that his wife put forward a shocking condition - if she stayed in the house, then her boyfriend Ashu would also stay there with them under the same roof.

According to the complaint, she allegedly told him that all 3 of them would live together in the same house and if he did not agree, she would leave the house permanently.

The husband said he refused to accept the condition. He alleged that after this, his wife became aggressive and threatened to ruin his life by filing false police complaints against him.

Rajkumar also claimed that during an argument, Poonam assaulted him and injured his head.

He further alleged that before leaving the house again, his wife took away gold and silver jewellery, cash kept at home, and also left with their three daughters and son.

Rajkumar told police that while leaving, his wife threatened that she would get him killed. Fearing for his life, he approached the police seeking protection and demanding action regarding the missing valuables.

Police said they have started investigating the allegations made by the husband. Officials are also trying to determine the actual reason behind the woman leaving the house with the children.