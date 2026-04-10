Retired Army Man Found Dead In Suspected Gunshot Incident In Gwalior | Representational image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old retired army personnel was found dead late Thursday night after being shot with a gun under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the officials reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Maharajpura police station area.

The incident took place in Adityapuram locality around 11 pm. According to police, a gunshot was heard from the house, after which neighbours rushed to the spot.

They found Ramswaroop Bhadoria lying injured inside a room. His licensed rifle was found nearby along with an empty alcohol bottle.

At the time of the incident, the retired soldier was alone at home as his family had gone to their village.

Neighbours informed the family members, who immediately took him first to Birla Hospital and then to Jayarogya Hospital.

Doctors declared him dead after examination. Police were informed around 1 am.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the bullet hit his chest. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Officials also noted that while the rifle and alcohol bottle were recovered from the scene, no cleaning equipment for the weapon was found, raising suspicion about the circumstances.

Family members believe it was an accident that happened while cleaning the gun. However, police are also considering the possibility of suicide. Maharajpura TI Yashwant Goyal said that all angles are being investigated.