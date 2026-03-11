MP News: Semi-Naked Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Gwalior, Probe On | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The semi-naked body of an unidentified man was found in suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported by police on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Bahodapur police station area of Gwalior and the body was found on Wednesday morning.

Regarding the matter, the police said, the body was discovered in a semi-naked condition under a small kiosk near a liquor shop in Transport Nagar, which created panic in the area.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Officials said the identity of the deceased has not yet been established. No documents were found with him.

Police recovered a packet of poison and an empty glass near the body. The man is believed to be around 28 to 30 years old.

Police suspect that the man might have been addicted to alcohol and may have consumed poison mixed with liquor. However, the exact reason behind the death is still unclear.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are collecting information about missing persons from other police stations to identify the deceased.

Station House Officer Alok Parihar said it is too early to confirm whether the man died by suicide or was poisoned by someone.

Police are also examining CCTV cameras installed in the area to find out who was with the man before the incident.

Police said the case is being investigated from all possible angles.