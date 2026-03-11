MP News: Five Teenage Girls Hospitalised After HPV Vaccination In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five teenage girls fell ill after receiving the HPV vaccine in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, as reported on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Barkari Jigniya village in the Pichhor area of Dabra.

According to family members, the girls were taken for vaccination by an anganwadi worker without clearly informing their parents.

The families alleged that the girls were told they would receive ₹50k and assistance for their marriage and were asked to sign a form before the vaccination.

After returning home, the girls informed their families about the vaccine. Soon after, they complained of vomiting, dizziness and fever, which worried their parents.

The families then took them to the Civil Hospital in Dabra, where they were admitted for treatment.

Girls in stable condition

The girls - identified as Anjali, Poonam, Rajni, Bharti and Rekha from Barkari Jigniya village - were given primary medical care at the hospital. Doctors later said that all five girls are now stable and out of danger.

Family members alleged that they were not informed in advance about the vaccination and that their consent was not taken.

They claimed that health workers may have administered the vaccine to meet their vaccination targets.

Responding to the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sachin Srivastava said the girls had complained of vomiting, fever and dizziness, but their condition is now normal.

He said a team has been formed to investigate the matter and the report is expected by the evening.

Officials also clarified that the HPV vaccine has been administered earlier as well. Previously it was available only through private purchase, but the government is now providing it free of cost.

The vaccination drive is part of the state government’s campaign to protect teenage girls aged 14 - 15 years from cervical cancer.

The government aims to vaccinate around 8 lakh girls across the state through government hospitals and anganwadi centres.