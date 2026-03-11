Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Hangs Self Weeks After Bail In POCSO Case; No Suicide Note Found | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old harmonium player allegedly hanged himself in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred late on Tuesday night in the Bilkhiriya area. The deceased was identified as Vivek Tiwari.

According to police, Vivek hanged himself at his house in the Bilkhiriya police station area.

Early Wednesday morning, police received information from the hospital and registered a case before starting an investigation. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Deceased was booked under POCSO

Police said that a case had been registered against Vivek in November 2025 under rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was accused of raping his minor fiancée.

Police said both families had earlier agreed that the couple would marry after the girl turned 18.

Officials said Vivek had spent about 6 months in jail and was released on bail around 20 days ago. After returning home, he was reportedly under mental stress. Police said no suicide note was found at the spot.

The police have sealed Vivek’s room, and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will examine the scene. Detailed statements from family members are yet to be recorded.

Police also said that after the rape complaint was filed, the girl’s parents had visited Vivek’s house, where they were allegedly assaulted by his mother and sister. A separate case was registered against them for assault and issuing threats.

According to police, Vivek’s father is a priest in the village, and the youth was reportedly upset that the case had affected his father’s reputation.

Police said Vivek was skilled in playing the harmonium and had also received recognition at the national level for his talent. Further investigation in the case is underway.