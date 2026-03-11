MP News: Class 11 Student Found Unconscious In Field After Being Raped In Chhatarpur; Accused On Run

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 11 girl was allegedly raped in a field in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The incident took place under the Garhi Malhara police station area of Chhatarpur.

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening after the student was found unconscious in a field.

According to information, the girl had gone towards the fields around 7 pm. When she did not return home for a long time, her family members became worried and started searching for her.

During the search, they found her lying unconscious in the field with blood-stained clothes.

The family immediately took her to the district hospital in a private vehicle, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition has improved after treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the hospital and gathered details about the case. Officials from Garhi Malhara Police Station also visited the spot and started an investigation.

Police said that a married man from the same village is suspected of committing the crime.

According to the family, the accused had allegedly called the girl to the field and threatened her. When she reached there, he sprayed something on her face, which caused her to lose consciousness.

Police believe that the accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. The victim was later found by her family members.

Police officials said teams have been formed to search for the accused, and efforts are being made to arrest him as soon as possible. Further action in the case is being taken by the women’s police unit.

Authorities said the victim is receiving treatment at the hospital and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.