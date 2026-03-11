MP News: Commercial LPG Supply Crisis Hits Hotels & Restaurants in Jabalpur Amid Gulf War Panic | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the backdrop of the current Gulf War between Israel and Iran, the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders has been temporarily halted in Jabalpur, creating difficulties for hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

Supply halted after govt directive

Reports indicate that supply and commercial gas bookings halted following a government directive. Several small businesses and hotel establishments are on the verge of closure due to a lack of gas supplies.

Notably, amid panic among domestic consumers, many residents are rushing in to book LPG cylinders both online and offline.

Webpages crashing, Long queues for KYC verification

According to distributors, pressure to book cylinders has increased dramatically amid panic. This has led several LPG gas cylinder websites to crash.

Domestic gas Consumers are also gathering in large numbers at gas agencies due to the mandatory KYC verification requirement.

Following this government order, gas agencies have stopped supplying gas to hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments. At present, supply is being prioritised only for hospitals, government offices, and hostels.

Consumers with double gas connections are constantly booking cylinders to keep both tanks full.

Gas agencies are concerned about the possibility of the situation getting out of control in the coming days.

The situation in Jabalpur could worsen due to the disruption of commercial gas cylinder supplies to hotels and restaurants.

Distributors deny shortage

However, LPG distributors in Jabalpur insist that there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders, and the current situation is mainly due to panic triggered by the war situation in the Gulf region.

Global Conflict Behind Supply Concerns

India imports nearly 85–90% of its LPG from the Middle East nations, making it vulnerable to supply disruptions caused by war tensions. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has affected energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of tighter supplies.