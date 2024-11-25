'Responsibility Of Every Person To Ensure Security Of Girls, Sisters,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to make ‘Ham Honge Kamyaab’ campaign a huge success. In his message, he said that it is necessary to ensure security of girls and sisters. It’s not only the responsibility of only government and police, it is the responsibility of every person of society to ensure security to them.

The government is observing ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ campaign from November 25 till December 19. In the campaign, role of men is more important. They can challenge the negative mindset of society by bringing changes in their own behaviour and thinking. The CM said it is the responsibility of all men to keep mother, sisters secure in family and society.

They shall also ensure feeling of equality in society and family. Discrimination between men and women shall be ended. In the security and respect of women, cooperation in equal manner from government and law is necessary. Then only a better society could be built. If anyone needs help, she can dial Childline number 1098 or women helpdesk number 181.

Help could also be secured by dialling 100. During Hum Honge Kamyaab campaign, different awareness activities, with the help of various departments’ will be held. On the first day of the campaign, two-day Gender Sensitisation Consultation programme will be held. The second day of the campaign will see discussion on ‘Gender Based Atrocities’ and ‘Psychological effect of Gender Based Violence’. On the last day of the campaign, elected representatives will take part in different programmes.