'Reserve 33% Seats For Women, But Don't Link It To Delimitation,' LoP Umang Singhar As MP Assembly Holds Special Session On Nari Shakti Vandana -- VIDEO

MP Legislative Assembly To Hold Special Session On Women's Reservation, LoP Umang Singhar, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari React -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is holding a special session over Nari Shakti Vandan on Monday to discuss reservation for women in parliament. The special session will be held in two parts-- 11am to 1:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30pm, where 10 MLAs of each party will present their sides.

Ahead of the session, the Congress leaders spoke to the media, presenting their opinions on the session. On one hand, LoP Umang Singhar termed it an unnecessary expenditure, while, on the other hand, PCC chief Jitu Patwari said that if BJP couldn’t bring 33% reservation for women, Congress's Rahul Gandhi would.

LoP Umang Singhar

When asked LoP Umag Singhar about his views, he said, “Dekhiye sarkar vishesh satra bulati hai to kisi vishesh prayojan ke liye, kisi ko uplabhi dena, kisi ko samman dena, kisi karyvayi ke liye…lekin sarkar chahiye hai ki sirf ninda prastav pass ho….to mujhe lagta hai ki ye uchit nahi hai kyuki lakhon rupaye kharch hote hain janta ke.

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र सिर्फ “निंदा प्रस्ताव” के लिए नहीं, समाधान और ठोस फैसलों के लिए होना चाहिए। कांग्रेस का मत एकदम स्पष्ट है कि मौजूदा लोकसभा की 543 सीटों पर ही 33% महिला आरक्षण लागू हो।



क्या भाजपा सच में महिलाओं को अधिकार देना चाहती है, या सिर्फ निंदा और दिखावा… pic.twitter.com/4LQwZTQD65 — MP Congress (@INCMP) April 27, 2026

(Look, when a government convenes a special session, it is usually for a specific purpose - such as passing important legislation, honouring someone, or taking decisive action on a key issue. But if the intention is merely to pass a condemnation motion, then it doesn’t seem appropriate, especially considering that lakhs of rupees of public money are spent on such sessions.)”

(He added that the special session must come up with solutions and concrete decisions. The Congress's stance is absolutely clear that 33% women's reservation should be implemented on the existing 543 seats of the Lok Sabha.)”

He further concluded, “Does the BJP really want to give rights to women, or does it just want to indulge in condemnation and pretence? Today in the Legislative Assembly, “the milk will be separated from the water.”

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari

Regarding the same, PCC chief Jitu Patwari said that the government must implement Women’s Reservation with the same majority it was passed in the parliament in 2023.

He further added, “If women’s reservation is implemented across all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh for the 2028 Assembly elections, the Congress party will support it. Similarly, if women’s reservation is applied to all 543 seats in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party will also support that.”

He also accused PM Modi of dividing the nation between ‘men’ and ‘women’ now.

He concluded, “If Narendra Modi brings women’s reservation in his tenure, Congress supports him. Otherwise Rahul Gandhi will win the next election and implement the same."