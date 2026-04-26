MP Assembly: One-Day Special Session On Nari Shakti Vandan On April 27 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to discuss reservation for women in Parliament and all state assemblies will be organised on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will table a resolution seeking one-third reservation for women in Parliament and all legislative assemblies of the nation. The resolution will also demand that the delimitation process be completed and implemented with immediate effect.

The ruling party is set to challenge the opposition over the issue, noting that the bill had previously faced hurdles in Parliament due to protests by opposition parties.

Following the party line, Congress MLAs are expected to propose that instead of increasing the number of parliamentary seats, the 33% women's reservation should be implemented on existing seats.

Ahead of the Special Assembly Session, Congress MLAs will finalise their strategy on the 33% women’s reservation in the 543-member Parliament. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar questioned delays in implementation and alleged lack of clarity from the BJP. The party plans to raise the issue strongly in the House, seeking a clear timeline and execution plan for the quota.