 MP Assembly: One-Day Special Session On Nari Shakti Vandan On April 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Assembly: One-Day Special Session On Nari Shakti Vandan On April 27

MP Assembly: One-Day Special Session On Nari Shakti Vandan On April 27

A one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held on Monday to discuss the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ initiative and women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will table a resolution seeking 33% reservation for women and also push for the completion and implementation of the delimitation process.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
MP Assembly: One-Day Special Session On Nari Shakti Vandan On April 27 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to discuss reservation for women in Parliament and all state assemblies will be organised on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will table a resolution seeking one-third reservation for women in Parliament and all legislative assemblies of the nation. The resolution will also demand that the delimitation process be completed and implemented with immediate effect.

The ruling party is set to challenge the opposition over the issue, noting that the bill had previously faced hurdles in Parliament due to protests by opposition parties.

Following the party line, Congress MLAs are expected to propose that instead of increasing the number of parliamentary seats, the 33% women's reservation should be implemented on existing seats.

Read Also
Women’s Representation In MP Assembly May Rise Fourfold To 114 Seats Under Nari Shakti Vandan...
article-image

Ahead of the Special Assembly Session, Congress MLAs will finalise their strategy on the 33% women’s reservation in the 543-member Parliament. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar questioned delays in implementation and alleged lack of clarity from the BJP. The party plans to raise the issue strongly in the House, seeking a clear timeline and execution plan for the quota.

Follow us on