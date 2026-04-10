Women’s Representation In MP Assembly May Rise Fourfold To 114 Seats Under Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government is holding a special session of Parliament on the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Amendment Bill) from April 16.

According to the bill, the government will give 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by raising 50% of seats.

The Women's Reservation Bill is expected to be implemented in the state before the 2028 Assembly elections, which will increase women's power in politics.

There are 230 seats in the MP Assembly, and after the implementation of the bill, the number of seats will go up to 345, and 114 seats will be reserved for women. At present, the House has 27 women members, out of which 21 belong to the BJP and six to the Congress.

Once the bill is passed, the number of women members in the Assembly will increase more than four times. The work of demarcation will begin to divide 230 constituencies into 345 segments. At present, the number of women is limited in every place. There are only five ministers in the Cabinet, and with the increase in the number of seats, women will get more cabinet berths

Political analysts expect a major change in state politics once the bill is passed. Women will take over areas currently dominated by male-centric politics.

Pariwarwad may return to politics

The BJP has made many leaders sit in their homes in the name of Pariwarwad (nepotism), but once the Women's Reservation Bill is passed, the issue may return to politics. Political analysts expect BJP leaders to seek tickets for their wives in constituencies where they intended to contest. Political parties will likely field relatives of politicians alongside women leaders