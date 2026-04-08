MP News: BJP To Celebrate After Women's Quota Amendment Bill Passed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government may amend the Women's Reservation Bill, named the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, in the proposed special session of the Lok Sabha from April 16 to 18.

In the amendment bill, 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be implemented before the upcoming elections.

The BJP has started preparation for celebrating the proposed amendment bill even before its implementation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the women ministers and office-bearers to discuss the events to be organised across the state after the implementation of the amendment bill.

Earlier, the BJP's national president, Nitin Nabin, discussed the amendment bill through video conferencing.

According to sources, once the amendment bill is implemented, one third of women will participate in the Vidhan Sabha elections to be held in 2028.

Instead of 230 Vidhan Sabha seats, there will be 345 seats and 114 women members in the House.

Out of 43 seats in the Lok Sabha, there will be 14 women members in the House. Against this backdrop, the BJP is getting ready to launch a campaign on the amendment bill with the help of women members of the party.

At the meeting, it was decided that once the Lok Sabha passes the amendment bill, the party will organise meetings across the state and special conferences to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party will also hold press conferences and meetings throughout the state.

The plans are afoot to launch a special campaign to contact women to inform them about the amendment bill.

The members of the party's Mahila Morcha and other leaders will spearhead the campaign.

According to sources, the party plans events after the special session of the Lok Sabha. The BJP wants to send the message to women that the party has implemented 33% reservation for women in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.